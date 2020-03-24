FY2021 EPS Estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

