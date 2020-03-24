FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Cut by Analyst

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mckinley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $8.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.79 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

