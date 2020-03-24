FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By DA Davidson

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,787,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 979,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 787,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

