FY2020 EPS Estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get SUPERDRY PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEPGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.