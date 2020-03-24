FY2020 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. Wolfe Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

PDS opened at $0.29 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

