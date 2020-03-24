FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.41.

NYSE HES opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hess by 44.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hess by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

