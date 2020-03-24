FY2020 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the shipping service provider will earn $10.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.80. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $111.76 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.