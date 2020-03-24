FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reduced by Analyst

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $157.06 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day moving average is $265.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,940,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

