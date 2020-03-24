FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Cut by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.92.

CFW stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.08. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$317.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.73 million.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

