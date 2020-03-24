FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Toshiba Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Toshiba in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Toshiba Company Profile
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.
