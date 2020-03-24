FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Strad Energy Services Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Strad Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of SDY stock opened at C$1.58 on Monday. Strad Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 million and a P/E ratio of 83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

