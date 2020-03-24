FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Issued By Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.15 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 million and a PE ratio of 85.00.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

