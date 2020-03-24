FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,748,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 959,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 716,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

