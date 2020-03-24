FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Issued By William Blair

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,113,078 shares in the company, valued at $77,085,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

