FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

WCN opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

