FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Issued By Raymond James

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 over the last 90 days.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

