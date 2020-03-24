FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INDB. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

