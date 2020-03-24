Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 10.1%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 667,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,165,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

