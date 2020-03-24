Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 10.1%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 667,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,165,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
