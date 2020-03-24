Frontdoor Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTDR. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of FTDR opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

