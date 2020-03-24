Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.90 ($49.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.67 ($64.73).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €31.18 ($36.25) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.71. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

