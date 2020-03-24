Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 109.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

