Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$59.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.17.

FTS opened at C$42.20 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.94.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

