Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Five Below stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

