Five Below Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

FIVE opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

