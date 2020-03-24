First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Boston Partners boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after acquiring an additional 190,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Regions Financial stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

