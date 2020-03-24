First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,033 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

