First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,375 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 159,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

