First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $375.39 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $593.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.11.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

