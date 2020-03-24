First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,106 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

