First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

