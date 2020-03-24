First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 424,348 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3,982.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Invesco stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

