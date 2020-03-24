First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,849 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

AMD stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

