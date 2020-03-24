First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from an action list buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$5.04 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -60.72.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

