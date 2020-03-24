First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $8.32 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $381.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in First Foundation by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Foundation by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

