Financial Contrast: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) versus Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and Spi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $14.61 billion 2.53 $2.71 billion $3.04 13.21 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.07 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.44, suggesting that its stock price is 344% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 18.83% 36.15% 15.71% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Materials and Spi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 2 4 18 0 2.67 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Materials presently has a consensus price target of $68.52, indicating a potential upside of 70.58%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Spi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

