Financial Comparison: Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 5.30% 5.66% 2.35% Performance Shipping -119.41% -4.32% -3.76%

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.17 $7.51 million N/A N/A Performance Shipping $26.85 million 0.69 -$32.06 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Containers and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,186.08%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Performance Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.