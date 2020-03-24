Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.36.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE FSZ opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4915027 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.