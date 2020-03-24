Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.05 million and a PE ratio of -27.01. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4915027 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

