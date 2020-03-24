Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.36.
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.05 million and a PE ratio of -27.01. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.