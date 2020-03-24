Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.85 ($76.57).

FRA:FIE opened at €47.66 ($55.42) on Friday. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.42.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

