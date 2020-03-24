Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) vs. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Critical Contrast

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This table compares Federated Hermes and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80%

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.00 $272.34 million $2.69 4.86 Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59

Federated Hermes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Federated Hermes and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 1 0 0 1.50 Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.85%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.