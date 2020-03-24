Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FANH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Fanhua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 87.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,688,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Fanhua by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,220,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $11,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fanhua by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

