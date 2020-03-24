FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $204.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average is $265.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $310.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

