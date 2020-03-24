Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($2.26) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Expedia Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the online travel company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

Shares of EXPE opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

