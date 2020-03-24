Exagen (XGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79. Exagen has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

