EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s share price fell 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.72 and last traded at $47.19, 2,831,059 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,758,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $127,617,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

