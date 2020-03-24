Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

