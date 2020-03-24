ETFSYUS/ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:ZYUS)

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

ZYUS stock opened at A$9.75 ($6.91) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$12.78 and its 200 day moving average is A$13.39.

