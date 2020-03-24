Essential Energy Services Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Essential Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.55 million.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

