Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,810,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

