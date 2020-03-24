Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HMS Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for HMS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HMS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 28.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HMS by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 213.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 55,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

